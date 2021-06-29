BOJ to trim JGB buying in July-Sept, fixes its operation for quarter

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will trim its purchases of Japanese government bonds of one to three years, five to 10 years and 10 to 25 years maturity in July-September, compared with its purchase in June.

The BOJ announced a plan for the upcoming quarter, instead of the next month as it has done in the past, fixing its bond buying amount for a longer period, rather than fine-tuning its operations to control bond yields.

