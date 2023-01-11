BOJ to review side-effects of massive easing at next week's meeting -Yomiuri

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will review the side-effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings due to skewed interest rates seen in the market even after it tweaked its yield curve control policy, the Yomiuri daily reported on Thursday.

