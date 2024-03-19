BOJ to reduce JGB purchases after policy shift

Adds details from announcement in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 4-5

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on Tuesday it will reduce the amount of government bonds it will purchase after ending its negative interest rate policy and abolishing yield curve control (YCC).

According to the new guidelines, the BOJ will significantly reduce the top-end of the range of the amount of bonds the BOJ is planning to buy each time at its bond buying operation.

The central bank cut the top-end of the range for purchases of 5-10 year JGBs to 550 billion yen from 900 billion yen. For 3-5 year bonds, it cut the top-end to 500 billion yen from 750 billion yen. The central bank will conduct bond buying operations at the same frequency across the curve as before.

The BOJ has conducted aggressive bond buying operations to defend its ultra-low rate policy, pushing its ownership in the market to over 50%. That has put a squeeze on liquidity in the market and impaired market functioning.

The announcement comes as the BOJ ended its negative interest rate policy and ditched its bond yield control at its latest meeting, ringing in a new era of monetary policy in Japan.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley and Junko Fujita; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

