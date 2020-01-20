BOJ to hold fire on receding pessimism over global outlook

The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and signal its cautious optimism over the global outlook on Tuesday, reinforcing market expectations that the rising cost of prolonged easing will keep the hurdle for further stimulus high.
