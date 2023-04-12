BOJ to continue monetary easing to achieve inflation target

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank will continue monetary easing in order to achieve its 2% inflation target sustainably and stably, while supporting the economy and wage hikes.

Uchida was speaking at a trust associations' annual gathering on behalf of Governor Kazuo Ueda, who is in Washington to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank group's spring meetings.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.