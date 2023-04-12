BOJ to continue monetary easing to achieve inflation target

April 12, 2023

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank will continue monetary easing in order to achieve its 2% inflation target sustainably and stably, while supporting the economy and wage hikes.

Uchida was speaking at a trust associations' annual gathering on behalf of Governor Kazuo Ueda, who is in Washington to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank group's spring meetings.

