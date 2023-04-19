BOJ to continue monetary easing to achieve inflation goal

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - A senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official said on Wednesday that it is appropriate to continue monetary easing to aim for the achievement of the 2% inflation target along with wage growth given the "extremely high uncertainty on the outlook."

Executive Director Seiichi Shimizu, who is in charge of the Monetary Affairs Department, said the trend for consumer inflation will gradually heighten towards the 2% target on an improving output gap and rising inflation expectations, although it will take time.

Shimizu was speaking at a parliament committee session.

