BOJ to continue monetary easing to achieve inflation goal

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

April 19, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - A senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official said on Wednesday that it is appropriate to continue monetary easing to aim for the achievement of the 2% inflation target along with wage growth given the "extremely high uncertainty on the outlook."

Executive Director Seiichi Shimizu, who is in charge of the Monetary Affairs Department, said the trend for consumer inflation will gradually heighten towards the 2% target on an improving output gap and rising inflation expectations, although it will take time.

Shimizu was speaking at a parliament committee session.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.