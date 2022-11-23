BOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will start a trial with an eye on launching a digital yen with Japan's three megabanks and regional banks next spring, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The central bank could decide in 2026 whether to issue a digital currency after verifying issues for two years, such as whether there are problems with deposits and withdrawals from bank accounts, Nikkei said.

A spokesperson for the BOJ was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday, a public holiday in Japan.

The move was widely expected. The BOJ has previously said it will kick off the second phase of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) from April, which marks the start of fiscal 2023 in Japan.

While the BOJ has not made any decision yet on whether to issue its own digital currency, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in May that providing a retail CBDC could be an option to secure a seamless and safe infrastructure in Japan.

Kuroda also called at a seminar at that time for increased efforts by global policymakers to contain risks that may emerge from the wider use of private digital currencies.

