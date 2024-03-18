BOJ to call time on negative interest rates and end yield curve control - Nikkei

Updates with further details and background from paragraph 2 onwards

March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan 8301.T is set to decide on ending its negative interest rate policy and also call time on its yield curve control and purchase of risk assets at its board meeting through Tuesday, Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The country's central bank, which is holding a two-day policy meeting is preparing to draw the line on much of its "massive" monetary easing program, the report said.

