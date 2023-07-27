News & Insights

BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

July 27, 2023 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible, underscoring a growing concern over the rising side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

It also maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5% up and down each around the 0% target, while saying those would be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

The BOJ also said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0% in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5%.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.