BOJ shouldn't modify easy policy to address costs - incoming deputy gov Uchida

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Tuesday the central bank shouldn't modify its ultra-easy monetary policy just to address the side-effects of prolonged stimulus.

"The BOJ must maintain monetary easing. It shouldn't modify easy policy just because there are side-effects. Rather, it must come up with ideas" to mitigate the costs and help sustain stimulus, Uchida told an upper house confirmation hearing.

If the BOJ were to conduct a comprehensive review of its policy framework, it could learn from the experience of its U.S. and European counterparts of spending one to one-and-a-half years for such practice, Uchida said.

The remark follows that of incoming BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday suggesting his preference to spend "plenty of time" if the central bank were to conduct a review of its policy framework.

Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ will overhaul its bond yield control policy once Ueda succeeds incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends in April.

