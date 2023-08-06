News & Insights

BOJ should make yield control flexible to sustain easy policy -July mtg summary

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 06, 2023 — 07:57 pm EDT

Leika Kihara for Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should make its yield curve control policy more flexible to maintain monetary easing smoothly until an exit from the stimulus comes into sight, one board member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at the bank's July policy meeting released on Monday.

At the July meeting, the BOJ maintained its yield targets unchanged but took steps to allowing the country's interest rates to rise more freely in line with increasing inflation and economic growth.

