BOJ should end risky asset buying if price goal in sight - meeting summary

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers discussed in January the likelihood of a near-term exit from negative interest rates and possible scenarios for phasing out the bank's massive stimulus programme, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed on Wednesday.

The summary highlights a growing view within the board that conditions were falling in place to soon pull short-term interest rates out of negative territory, which would be Japan's first interest rate hike since 2007.

"It seems that conditions for policy revision, including the termination of our negative interest rate policy, are being met," one member was quoted as saying in the summary.

Another opinion called for the BOJ to end negative rates "at an appropriate timing," as delaying the decision for too long could require subsequent interest rate hikes to be rapid, the summary showed.

The BOJ should also end purchases of risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) once sustainable achievement of its 2% inflation target comes into sight, a third opinion showed.

Under its massive stimulus programme, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%. It also buys government bonds and risky assets as part of efforts to reflate growth and achieve its 2% inflation target.

With inflation having exceeded the BOJ's target for well over a year, many market players expect the central bank to end negative rates either in March or April.

At the January 22-23 meeting, the BOJ maintained ultra-loose policy but its governor Kazuo Ueda signalled the bank's growing conviction that conditions for phasing out stimulus were falling into place. He also said the BOJ will likely keep monetary conditions ultra-loose even after ending negative rates.

Japan remained a dovish outlier among major central banks that tightened monetary policy aggressively last year to combat soaring inflation.

If the BOJ were to raise short-term rates this year, it could coincide with possible interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Some analysts warned the BOJ risks triggering a sharp yen rebound and hurting its export-reliant economy, by swimming against the global tide toward lower borrowing costs.

The summary of opinions does not disclose the identity of the board member who made the comments.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

