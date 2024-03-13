News & Insights

BOJ sees wage talks as key to timing of stimulus exit, Ueda says

Credit: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

March 13, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will scrutinise the outcome of this year's annual wage negotiation, including results that are already coming out, in deciding when to phase out its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"The outcome of this year's annual wage negotiation is critical" in judging whether economic conditions are falling into place to end negative interest rates, Ueda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

