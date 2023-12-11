BOJ sees little need to end negative interest rate in December - Bloomberg News

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan officials see little need to rush into scrapping negative interest rates this month as they have not seen enough evidence of wage growth to justify sustainable inflation, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing sources.

