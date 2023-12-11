News & Insights

BOJ sees little need to end negative interest rate in December - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

December 11, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan officials see little need to rush into scrapping negative interest rates this month as they have not seen enough evidence of wage growth to justify sustainable inflation, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing sources.

