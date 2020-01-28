BOJ releases decade-old inflation target debates as Fed, ECB work to avoid "Japanification"

The danger of committing to an inflation target and difficulty of managing expectations were debated in earnest at the Bank of Japan a decade ago, showed transcripts released on Wednesday, as U.S. and European central bankers grapple with similar topics.
