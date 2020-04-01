BOJ reduces Japan stock ETF purchases after surge in March

Repeats with no change to text

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan reduced the amount of its Japanese stock buying on Wednesday, only weeks after boosting its annual target to a record high as part of a stimulus package to cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

The Bank of Japan bought 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of Japan stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Wednesday, data from the bank showed.

That was smaller than the 200 billion yen worth it bought on the last four occasions -- March 19, 23, 26 and 30.

The BOJ usually buys stocks when the Topix index .TOPX is down 0.5% or more by midday. It was down 0.6% in morning trade but extended its decline to finish down 3.7%. The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 4.5%.

It was not immediately clear why the central bank suddenly scaled back the daily stock buying which it boosted last month following its policy easing on March 16.

However, when it doubled its buying target to 12 trillion yen per year, the BOJ also said it would buy ETFs at a pace of 6 trillion yen a year "in principle" and change the amount depending on market conditions.

That left investors wondering just how much the central bank was committed to increasing the stock purchases.

Wednesday's move also underscored the dilemma it is facing with its massive stock purchases.

With almost 30 trillion yen of stocks on its book, the BOJ could easily dip into losses if stock prices fall sharply.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last month that the central bank's own estimate showed its holdings of ETFs may incur paper losses once Tokyo's Nikkei stock average falls below 19,500. The Nikkei stood at 18,065 on Wednesday, more than 7% below that level.

Some market players said talk that the BOJ may have reduced its stock buying may have accelerated decline in Japanese share prices on Wednesday. Many analysts say loss at the BOJ could undermine confidence in the central bank's policy.

($1 = 107.50 yen)

(Reporting By Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; editing by Andrew Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

