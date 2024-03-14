News & Insights

BOJ preparing to end negative interest rate policy at March meeting, Jiji reports

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

March 14, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

Adds details of Jiji report and background in paragraphs 2-4

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has started to make arrangements to end its negative interest rate policy at the March 18-19 meeting, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

A number of major firms this week announced wage hikes above those of 2023, heightening expectations that the rosy pay trends will give the central bank leeway to make the key policy shift.

Sources have told Reuters that the central bank will debate the end of its negative rate policy next week if Friday's preliminary survey on big firms' wage talks outcome yield strong results.

The BOJ will make a final decision on what would be the first rate hike in Japan in 17 years after reviewing Friday's preliminary wage survey result, Jiji said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.