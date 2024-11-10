News & Insights

Central Banks

BOJ Policymakers Divided on Pace of Rate Hike

November 10, 2024 — 09:43 pm EST

Written by Hedder ->

To receive market updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) remains divided on the appropriate timing for raising interest rates, according to a summary of opinions from its October policy meeting released on Monday, reports Reuters.

Several board members expressed concern about the potential for renewed market volatility if rates are raised too quickly. They emphasized the need to closely monitor market developments, particularly yen movements, to determine if the Japanese economy can withstand higher borrowing costs.

"It was too early to conclude markets will restore calm," one member stated, highlighting the need for careful scrutiny.

Another member echoed this sentiment, advocating for a cautious approach to rate hikes.

However, other members emphasized the importance of communicating the BOJ's commitment to further rate hikes if its economic and price forecasts are met.

"The Bank should consider further rate hikes after pausing to assess developments in the U.S. economy," one member said, arguing that Japan's economy no longer requires substantial monetary support.

The BOJ maintained its ultra-low interest rate policy at its October 30-31 meeting but signaled that conditions were becoming more favorable for future rate hikes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Central Banks
Hedder
Hedder is an expert-centric publishing house that revolutionizes how investors and industry stakeholders increase their financial and industry knowledge. Our mission is to tear down the walls that have prevented the vast majority of investors from accessing financial knowledge and research. We curate industry executives and subject matter experts as authors, and deliver monthly series at a nominal monthly fee that is affordable for everyone.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.