BOJ policymakers debated wage outlook at January meeting-summary

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 25, 2023 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the outlook of inflation at their January meeting, with some warning that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably, a summary of opinions at their meeting showed on Thursday.

While some board members saw heightening prospects of rising inflation, others said price growth will begin to slow and keep achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target distant, the summary showed.

At the January meeting, the BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates unchanged but beefed up a monetary policy tool to prevent the 10-year bond yield from breaching its 0.5% cap set just a month ago.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.