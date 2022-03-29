BOJ offers to ramp up bond buying, calls emergency market operation

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to ramp up bond buying, including through unscheduled emergency market operations, escalating its efforts to keep yields low across the curve.

In a statement, the BOJ said it will ramp up buying of Japanese government bonds (JGB) with maturity of 3-10 years by a combined 450 billion yen ($3.66 billion)in Wednesday's market operations.

The central bank said it will also offer to buy 250 billion yen in super-long JGBs in unscheduled, emergency operations.

"The BOJ will increase the number of auction dates and the amount of outright JGB purchases as needed, taking account of market conditions," the BOJ said in the statement.

The move bolsters the BOJ's intervention in the bond market, running from Monday through Thursday, with an offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds at 0.25%.

($1 = 122.9400 yen)

