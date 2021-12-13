BOJ offers to pump $62 bln to counter rise in short-term rates

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday offered to pump $62 billion into markets through temporary government bond purchases to counter a recent rise in short-term interest rates.

Under the offer, the central bank would buy bonds worth 7 trillion yen ($62 billion) with an arrangement to sell them back to inject funds for a period between Dec. 15-16.

It was the second straight day the BOJ made such an offer as short-term rates crept up on increased fund demand ahead of the year-end. On Monday, the BOJ injected 1 trillion yen in the first such operation conducted in nearly two years.

($1 = 113.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.