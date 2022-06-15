BOJ offers to buy unlimited sum of JGBs with 7 years left until maturity

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Wednesday it will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) with seven years left until maturity at 0.25% for two days until Friday.

The BOJ said it offered to buy an unlimited amount of the no. 356 10-year JGB note, which has seven years left until maturity, on June 16 and 17.

