BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year.

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year.

The move came after the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC crept up to a six-year high of 0.245% in early trade, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

Markets had been focusing on when the BOJ could step in to defend the 0.25% ceiling, after refraining to do so on Friday even as the 10-year yield topped the level at which the central bank had offered to buy an unlimited amount in February.

The BOJ's current guidance is that it will allow the 10-year yield to move flexibly around its 0% target as long as it stays below the 0.25% upper limit, though it will take into account not just the level but the speed of any rise in yields.

The 10-year JGB yield has been creeping up in tandem with a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, as investors have priced in the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the course of this year.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters