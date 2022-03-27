BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year.

The move came after the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC crept up to a six-year high of 0.245% in early trade, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

Markets had been focusing on when the BOJ could step in to defend the 0.25% ceiling, after refraining to do so on Friday even as the 10-year yield topped the level at which the central bank had offered to buy an unlimited amount in February.

The BOJ's current guidance is that it will allow the 10-year yield to move flexibly around its 0% target as long as it stays below the 0.25% upper limit, though it will take into account not just the level but the speed of any rise in yields.

The 10-year JGB yield has been creeping up in tandem with a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, as investors have priced in the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the course of this year.

