BOJ offers cash injection to counter short-term rate rise for 3rd straight day

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to pump 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) into markets through temporary government bond purchases to counter a recent rise in short-term interest rates.

It was the third straight day the BOJ made such an offer as short-term rates crept up on increased year-end fund demand.

($1 = 113.6800 yen)

