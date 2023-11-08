News & Insights

BOJ Oct summary: One member said YCC tweak would help smooth easy-policy exit

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

November 08, 2023 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tweaking the Bank of Japan's bond yield control would mitigate its side-effects and help make a smooth exit from ultra-loose monetary policy in the future, some board members were quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at the October policy meeting.

"The likelihood of achieving the BOJ's price target in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have risen since the July meeting," according to another opinion, the summary released on Thursday showed. "It's therefore necessary for the BOJ to gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing down from its maximum level."

At the October meeting, the BOJ kept its ultra-low interest rate targets unchanged but tweaked yield curve control (YCC) to loosen its grip on long-term interest rates.

The summary showed several board members stressing the need to start laying the groundwork for a future exit from ultra-low interest rates.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.