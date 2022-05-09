BOJ must support economy with ultra-easy policy - c.bank executive

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must continue to support the economy by maintaining its current massive stimulus programme, BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida said on Tuesday.

"Japan's economy is still in the midst of recovering from the pandemic's impact. It is recently under pressure from rising commodity prices," Uchida told parliament.

"It's therefore important for the BOJ to continue supporting economic activity with powerful monetary easing," he said.

