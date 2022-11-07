BOJ must examine impact of future exit from low-rate policy -meeting summary

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must continue examining how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect financial markets, one of its board members was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at the October policy meeting.

While there is no need to immediately tweak monetary policy, the central bank must pay attention to the side-effects of prolonged easing, according to another opinion quoted in the summary released on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

