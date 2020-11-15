BOJ must deepen debate on rising cost of ETF buying, easing policies - board member Masai

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must deepen debate on how to address the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing including its massive purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), board member Takako Masai said on Monday.

With the coronavirus pandemic likely to keep any recovery in Japan's economy moderate, the central bank must consider how to make its policy framework more sustainable, she said.

The BOJ's ETF buying, which market players say has been putting a floor under Tokyo stocks, is no exception, she added.

"With 10 years having passed since introducing our purchase programme, it's true the BOJ's holdings of ETFs have increased to a significant size," Masai said in a speech at an online meeting with business leaders in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

"It will become increasingly important to debate ways to maintain the effect of our monetary easing steps, while ensuring our policy remains sustainable," she said.

The remarks by Masai, who has consistently voted with the majority of the board, underscore the dilemma the BOJ faces as it seeks to reflate the economy with a dwindling tool-kit, while looking after the side-effects of prolonged easing.

The BOJ pledges to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and cap long-term rates around zero. It also buys huge amounts of government bonds and riskier assets like ETFs to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said he saw no immediate need to review the bank's ETF buying, shrugging off criticism that it was distorting proper market pricing.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Lincoln Feast.)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.