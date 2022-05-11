BOJ must be mindful of need for sustainable policy -April mtg summary

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must be mindful of the need to make its ultra-loose monetary policy sustainable if inflation remains short of its 2% target for a prolonged period, a summary of opinions quoted one board member as saying at the bank's April policy meeting.

Japan's consumer inflation may move around 2% for the time being, but won't exceed that level sustainably given weak consumer spending, according to another opinion quoted in the summary that was released on Thursday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

