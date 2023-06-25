News & Insights

BOJ member called for early revision of YCC at June meeting - summary

June 25, 2023 — 07:57 pm EDT

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should discuss revising its yield curve control (YCC) policy at an early stage, a board member was quoted as saying at a June policy meeting, a summary of opinions at the rate review released on Monday.

While the central bank should keep overall monetary policy ultra-loose, it should debate tweaking YCC to improve market function and mitigate its "high cost," the member was quoted as saying.

At the June meeting, the BOJ maintainted ultra-easy monetary policy including its YCC targets - set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year bond yield.

