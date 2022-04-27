BOJ maintains stimulus, vows to continue unlimited bond buying

Contributors
Leika Kihara Reuters
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Thursday and pledged to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend its implicit 0.25% cap, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy.

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Thursday and pledged to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend its implicit 0.25% cap, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy.

The BOJ also left unchanged its guidance to keep its interest rate targets at current or lower levels.

As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.

In fresh quarterly projections released on Thursday, the BOJ raised its core consumer inflation forecast to 1.9% from 1.1% projected in January. It expects inflation to hit 1.1% for both fiscal 2023 and 2024.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters