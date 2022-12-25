BOJ Kuroda: Widening of yield band not step towards easy policy exit

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

December 25, 2022 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's decision last week to widen the allowance band around its yield target was "absolutely not a first step" towards an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

"Under our yield curve control policy, we will maintain monetary policy accommodative to sustainably and stably achieve our price target accompanied by wage increases," Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a meeting of Japan's business lobby Keidanren.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.