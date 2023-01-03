BOJ Kuroda: To keep easy money to meet inflation target with wage growth

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would keep monetary easing in order to achieve its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage growth.

Speaking at a New-Year gathering of the Japanese bankers' association, Kuroda said the economy would grow firmly and stably this year backed by accommodative monetary conditions although uncertainties remain such as inflation and the pandemic.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.