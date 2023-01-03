BOJ Kuroda: To keep easy money to meet inflation target with wage growth

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

January 03, 2023 — 09:36 pm EST

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would keep monetary easing in order to achieve its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage growth.

Speaking at a New-Year gathering of the Japanese bankers' association, Kuroda said the economy would grow firmly and stably this year backed by accommodative monetary conditions although uncertainties remain such as inflation and the pandemic.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.