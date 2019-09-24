BOJ Kuroda urges global cooperation in regulating Facebook's Libra

OSAKA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that international cooperation was crucial in regulating stable coins such as Facebook's planned Libra digital currency.

"If Libra is introduced, it could have a huge impact on society," Kuroda told business leaders in Osaka, western Japan, adding that policymakers must thus ensure that they apply the highest level of regulation to such stable coins.

