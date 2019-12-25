BOJ Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if the momentum towards it 2% inflation target came under threat.

He was speaking at an annual meeting of Japan's largest business lobby, Keidanren.

The central bank last week left its target for short-term rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%, and it stuck to its assessment that Japan's economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.

