BOJ Kuroda says no change to stance of buying ETFs boldly when needed

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there was no change to the central bank's stance of buying exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary.

"We don't have any automatic, set rule in buying ETFs, such as doing so when stock prices fall by a certain amount in several days," Kuroda told parliament.

"It's an operational decision we make based on market developments at the time," he added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

