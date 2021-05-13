BOJ Kuroda says no change to stance of buying ETFs boldly when needed

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there was no change to the central bank's stance of buying exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary.

"We don't have any automatic, set rule in buying ETFs, such as doing so when stock prices fall by a certain amount in several days," Kuroda told parliament.

"It's an operational decision we make based on market developments at the time," he added.

