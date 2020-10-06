BOJ Kuroda says Asia's economic downturn moderate vs other regions

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asia's economic conditions remain severe but the downturn in growth has been moderate compared with that of other regions, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

"From a longer-term perspective, Asia must address its challenges in order to achieve sustainable economic growth. The key to achieving this goal is to work toward realising an inclusive, green, and digital economy," Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a virtual meeting of the U.S. National Association for Business Economics.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

