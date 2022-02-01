BOJ Kuroda dismisses view ultra-easy policy crippled regional lenders

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he "cannot accept" the view the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy has led to regional lenders' deteriorating health.

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he "cannot accept" the view the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy has led to regional lenders' deteriorating health.

"It's true Japan's low interest rate environment has had an impact on regional lenders through various channels," Kuroda told parliament.

"But Japan's economy has expanded moderately thanks in part to the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing" and helped boost growth in areas the regional banks operate, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters