BOJ Kuroda dismisses view ultra-easy policy crippled regional lenders

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he "cannot accept" the view the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy has led to regional lenders' deteriorating health.

"It's true Japan's low interest rate environment has had an impact on regional lenders through various channels," Kuroda told parliament.

"But Japan's economy has expanded moderately thanks in part to the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing" and helped boost growth in areas the regional banks operate, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

