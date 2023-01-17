BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

January 17, 2023 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kantaro Komiya, Daniel Leussink for Reuters

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.

At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote.

The central bank also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.

The decision follows the BOJ's surprise move last month to double the yield band, a tweak that analysts say has failed to correct market distortions caused by its heavy bond buying.

