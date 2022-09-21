BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, dovish policy bias

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and dovish policy guidance on Thursday, remaining an outlier among a wave of central banks raising interest rates to combat soaring inflation.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

