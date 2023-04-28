News & Insights

BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

April 28, 2023 — 12:04 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kantaro Komiya, Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday kept monetary settings unchanged but revamped its guidance on the future path of policy, and decided to conduct a "broad-perspective" review of its monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0% at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

But it modified its forward guidance by removing reference on the need to guard against risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kantaro Komiya and Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.