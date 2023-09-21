News & Insights

BOJ keeps ultra-low interest rates, dovish policy guidance

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 21, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

Repeats to additional alerts

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its dovish guidance on future monetary policy, signalling it is in no rush to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the BOJ maintained a 0.1% interest charged on financial institutions' excess reserves parked with the central bank, and a target for the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

It also left unchanged a reference band allowing the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down each around the 0% target, and a hard cap of 1.0% set in July.

In a statement announcing the decision, the BOJ repeated a pledge to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2% inflation) target in a stable manner."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.