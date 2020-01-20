BOJ keeps policy steady, nudges up economic growth forecasts

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and nudged up its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, as the government's spending package and receding pessimism over the global outlook take some pressure off the central bank to top up stimulus.
