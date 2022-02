BOJ keeps lid on 10-year yield while other tenors renew multi-year highs

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's bond-purchase salvo continued to keep a lid on 10-year Japanese government bond yields on Tuesday, even as those on other tenors rose to fresh multi-year highs.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.210%.

It had reached a six-year high of 0.230% on Thursday, just 2 basis points shy of the central bank's implicit tolerance ceiling, forcing policymakers to announce an unlimited purchase operation for Monday to rein in its rise.

The BOJ keeps the 10-year yield pegged around 0% as part of its yield curve control policy.

Elsewhere, yields rose amid worries about heated global inflation and a resultant acceleration of monetary policy tightening, particularly in the United States.

Meanwhile, the buildup in tension surrounding Ukraine has added another level of uncertainty to markets.

"The situation in Ukraine, inflationary pressure in the U.S. and the outlook for interest rates, these things are loadstones around the market's neck, keeping prices heavy," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings Inc in Tokyo.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.030%, having earlier touched minus 0.025% for the first time since January 2016.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC added 0.5 basis point to 0.040%. Earlier in the session, it reached 0.045%, the highest since December 2015. An auction of the securities on Tuesday went smoothly, market players said.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.685%. It earlier hit 0.690% for the first time since October 2018.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.900%, also the highest since October 2018.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 150.05, with a trading volume of 19,554 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.