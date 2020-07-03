BOJ, investors play cat and mouse with rising long bond yields

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 3(Reuters) - Yields on longest-dated Japanese government bonds have jumped to their highest levels in more than a year this week, leaving investors and the Bank of Japan guessing about each other's next moves.

Yields on 20- to 40-year bonds have risen to their highest since March 2019, having climbed steadily since mid-June after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda appeared unconcerned about the moves.

The BOJ anchors yields on tenors up to 10 years, hence the government bond curve has steepened - doing just what the central bank intended with its unconventional yield-curve-control policy (YCC) since 2016.

But investors in the 1,000 trillion yen ($9.30 trillion) market are now questioning how much more the BOJ will allow yields to rise, and at what point it will prioritise market stability over returns for pension funds and other bond buyers.

"The BOJ appears to be sending the message that it is okay with the current levels, though we don't know exactly how far the BOJ is ready to go," said a bond fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

The 30-year JGB yield has risen three-fold since March to around 0.64% JP30YTN=JBTC.

"The BOJ will surely step up buying if a further rise in long-term JGB yields starts to destabilise stock markets or the currency market," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Some life insurers may see 0.7% (in 30-year bonds) as a possible target so they could start buying if the yield rises to near that level."

The BOJ's YCC policy, which pledges to keep short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around 0%, is aimed at keeping borrowing costs ultra-low while preventing excessive falls in long-term yields.

Efforts to keep those yields high have had only partial success as economic growth and inflation goals remained elusive. Kuroda's attempts to steepen the curve again began in September last year, when the 30-year yield hit 0.154%.

The BOJ has kept its buying of superlong bonds at just 300 billion yen, down 86% from a peak of 2.2 trillion yen in early 2016 and the lowest since Kuroda started massive easing in 2013, even as it has increased its overall bond purchases this year.

This week, the BOJ kept the size of its intended purchases of superlong JGBs at the same amount in July, while increasing that of debt with one- to 10-year maturities.

The government is mostly tapping the shorter end of the market for a budgeted 83.5 trillion yen increase in its debt sales for the fiscal year to March, but also raising the sales of superlong bonds by almost 30%.

Katsumi Ishibashi, senior cross asset analyst at Fidelity, says the BOJ would not want to see a sharp steepening of the yield curve.

"As debt issuance is increasing, a steady market is vital," he said.

Ishibashi said the 30-year yield has hovered 40 to 80 basis points over the 10-year yield since 2016 and that the current 30-year yield, at about 60 basis points, seemed well-balanced.

Life insurers, the main buyers of 30-year bonds, aren't rushing in yet.

"Super-long bond yields had been too low for the past year or so, to begin with. For us, they have just returned to more reasonable levels from excessively low levels," said Hiroshi Nakamura, senior manager of investment planning at Taiju Life Insurance.

"But I do not expect a rapid further rise in yields either," he added.

