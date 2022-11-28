BOJ incurs record valuation loss on its bond holdings due to rising yields

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan incurred record valuation losses on its government bond holdings in the first half of the current fiscal year due to rising long-term interest rates, the central bank said on Monday.

The valuation losses on the central bank's Japanese government bond (JGB) holdings stood at 874.9 billion yen ($6.4 billion), which were the biggest loss since comparable records became available in 1998, according to the BOJ's earnings report for the April-September fiscal first half.

The BOJ's total assets stood at 685.8 trillion yen as of September, down 5.3% from year-before levels, the report showed.

The decrease in assets was largely due to falling demand for the BOJ's COVID-19 relief programme aimed at channeling funds to small and mid-sized firms suffering from the pandemic's hit.

Global bond yields rose as major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, hiked interest rates or announced plans to do so this year to combat soaring inflation.

JGB yields also came under upward pressure, forcing the BOJ to offer buying unlimited amount of bonds to defend its 0.25% ceiling for the 10-year bond yield.

While the BOJ has succeeded in capping the 10-year yield, the yield for other maturities crept up as overseas investors sold JGBs on expectations the BOJ will eventually follow in the footsteps of other central banks and start raising rates.

($1 = 137.7500 yen)

