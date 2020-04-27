BOJ increases bond purchases after stepping up monetary easing

Hideyuki Sano Reuters
The Bank of Japan increased the size of its bond purchases on Tuesday, buying 20 billion yen ($186.39 million) more in each of three maturity categories the central bank offered to buy compared to its previous operations.

The increase came a day after the BOJ announced additional stimulus and pledged to buy JGBs more aggressively.

