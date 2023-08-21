BOJ Governor Ueda to meet with PM Kishida - Jiji

Adds dollar-yen reaction

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, Jiji news agency reported. The dollar nudged slightly lower against the yen after the report.

The dollar JPY=EBS has been hovering above 145 yen, a level that in September 2022 triggered Japan's first yen-buying operation since 1998.

A week ago, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned against excessive volatility and said authorities would "respond appropriately to excessive moves", but officials have mostly refrained from commenting on foreign exchange rates since.

The dollar was trading around 145.86 yen after the Jiji report.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)

