BOJ Governor Ueda to appear in parliament for 1st time since becoming cbank head

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will appear in the lower House financial committee of parliament on Tuesday, along with one of his two deputies, Shinichi Uchida, sources told Reuters.

Ueda will answer questions from lawmakers from 10:36 a.m. to 11:08 a.m. (0136 to 0208 GMT) and from 3:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. (0615 to 0655 GMT).

Uchida will be there from 10:04 a.m. to 10:36 a.m. (0104 go 0136 GMT).

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.