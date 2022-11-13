BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now

November 13, 2022 — 08:19 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the time being so as to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth.

"We are at a stage where we will continue monetary easing to firmly back economic activity at present," Kuroda told a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya in central Japan.

